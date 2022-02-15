sport, local-sport,

THE Southern NSW women's gala day scheduled for Narrandera Sportsground on Sunday has been cancelled due to the weather forecast. AFL Riverina have rescheduled all round three games to this Friday night. All six rounds three games were set to be played at Narrandera Sportsground as part of a gala day for women's football in the Riverina. Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 34 degrees on Sunday so it was decided to move the game for safety reasons. "This decision was made in the best interest of all players and team support staff," AFL Riverina competition coordinator Jessica Markut said. "With temperatures predicted to reach as high as 34 this Sunday, we believe relocating these games will ensure all participants will be able to play in far safer conditions on the Friday night." Round three draw Pool A 6.30pm: GGGM v CSU at Ganmain Sportsground 6.30pm: East Wagga-Kooringal v Brookdale at Gumly Oval 7.30pm: North Wagga v Griffith at Langtry Oval Pool B 6.30pm: Collingullie-Glenfield Park v MCUE at Crossroads Oval 6.30pm: Marrar v Coolamon at Langtry Oval 7.30pm: Narrandera v Turvey Park at Narrandera Sportsground

