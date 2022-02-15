sport, local-sport,

The playing fields at Exies Oval and Jubilee were a hive of activity as the Griffith Junior Cricket season enters the back stretch with some outstanding performances. Saturday's round of matches featured a close game between the Sixers and the Stars. The Sixers just got over the line with a score of 6/95 (ave 15.8) which eclipsed the Stars 4/51 (ave 12.8). Hugh Kite had a good day with the bat, top scoring for the Sixers with 24 runs. Oscar Molloy added 17, Cowen Wynne 14 and Ruby Kenny 11. Mia Grace-Wade and Xavier Trembath picked up two wickets each for the Stars. Hudson Crack was the Stars top batsman with a score of 23. The next best was Mia Grace-Wade with nine runs. Cowen Wynne was the pick of the Sixers bowlers capturing two wickets. The Hurricanes put up a handy score of 5/80 (ave 16) which was enough to secure a win over the Thunder who made 9/69 (ave 7.6). Ben Spry with 28 and Ollie Nancarrow with 26 were the major contributors to the Hurricanes score. Lucas Lugton was the Thunders most successful bowler picking up two wickets. The Thunder's major run scorer was Charlie Bunn who made 23 runs. Hugo Bunn helped the score along with 12 runs and Lucas Lugton made 11. Harry Bugno had a good day with the ball snaring four wickets for the Hurricanes. Logan Cowie provided some support with his two wickets. The Scorchers made a handy score of 6/100 and were able to keep the Strikers to 7/74. The Scorchers had a number of solid contributors including Levi Plum 24, Roy Lasscock 22 and Harrison Palmer 21. Megh Chaudhari did some major damage with the ball, bagging five wickets in his two overs spell, Megh was equal top scorer with Bailey Hill with 15 runs each. Levi Plum was the pick of the Scorchers bowling attack with his two wickets. The Cricketer of the week award goes to Megh Chaudhari. His five wickets and 15 runs was worthy of the award. RELATED There were a couple of big wins in the two Senior Binks/Tucker games played on Saturday morning. Finch knocked up 5/104, to score a big win over Paine who finished on 9/83. Finch had a number of solid run scorers. Chahatedeep Gill made 32, Thomas Bray 25, Kaweera Senevirathne 24 and Josh Pentony 16. Kye and Chad Campbell were the best of the Paine bowlers with figures of 2/14 and 2/20 respectively. Paine was best served in the batting department by Charlie Morel who made 16. Will Ruggeri and Jemima Morel both made useful contributions of 13 runs each and Kye Campbell made 11. Kaweera Senvirathne was too hot to handle, taking four wickets for 10 runs in his spell. Josh Pentony backed him up with two wickets for 12 runs. Lyon's batsman made it hard for their opposition, Cummins when they hit up 2/86. Cummins could only struggle to 6/48. Matthew Andrighetto topped the Lyon run scoring with 15 runs, Nate Mingay, Luke Ramsay and Kobi Nancarrow all made nine. Austin Shaw with 1/13 and Levi Malone 1/19 were the wicket takers for Cummins. Cummins batsmen had to battle hard against the Lyon bowling. Miles Condon made eight, Roy Condon six and Riley Sillis six. Lachlan Spry was Lyon's most successful bower, finishing with two wickets for two runs. Kaweera Senevirathne put in a top performance for Finch, with four wickets and 24 runs which is good enough to win this weeks award. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/9c39ec83-435b-491b-bfbc-a1c9d51e3dba.JPG/r785_1120_5481_3773_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg