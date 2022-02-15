PHOTOS
Beelbangera Public School head to the pool for their 2022 Swimming Carnival
As the school swimming carnival season enters it's third week, Beelbangera Public School were the latest to head to the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
There were plenty of strong performances pool side and here is just a selection of the action from the carnival held on Tuesday.
