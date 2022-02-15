Griffith Base Hospital patients now able to have additional visitors, up to four welcome
As active cases across the Griffith Local Government Area continue to remain above 1000, the Murrumbidgee Local Health district (MLHD) has updated its hospital visitor guidelines in line with NSW Health
Across the MLHD there will be increased visitor access in all facilities, with patients and residents now allowed to have two fully vaccinated visitors aged 12 years and over, plus a further two children under the age of 12 years old per day.
The news will be a sure sigh of relief for families wanting to reunite, and spend time with loved ones whilst in hospital care as well as the many new parents wanting to share their newborns with family and friends in the maternity wing at Griffith Base Hospital.
Children under the age of 12 are required to have had at least one dose of vaccine, whilst those aged 12 and older will only be able to visit if they are fully vaccinated.
According to the MLHD, all visitors will be screened on entry and must agree to wear a mask and other personal protective equipment as necessary and follow the advice of healthcare staff at all times.
If a visitor wishes to see a COVID-19 positive patient, the request will be clinically assessed.
In end of life situations, individuals who have COVID-19 or are not fully vaccinated can be risk assessed to visit a direct family member.
Visitors will be permitted if they:
- Have had two doses of a recognised vaccine (unless they have a medical exemption)
- Have not tested positive to COVID-19 within the last 7 days
- Are not a high-risk contact of someone who has COVID-19 in the previous 14 days
- Do not have COVID-19 symptoms
- Have not arrived from overseas in the past 7 days
Visitors are always welcomed on the basis of compassionate care, including if:
- The patient is at end-of-life
- The patient is ill with a life-threatening condition or diagnosis
- It is beneficial for the patient's emotional or physical wellbeing, including for women who are giving birth
- The patient has a mental illness, and you are their designated Carer/Principal Care Provider as determined under the Mental Health Act
- The patient is living with dementia or a cognitive impairment and you are their person responsible or person to contact
- You are required to provide an informal language service
- You are a carer of a patient with a disability
- You are accompanying someone to the emergency department or outpatient clinic
- You are supporting the patient's care upon leaving hospital
- The patient is under 16 and you are the patient's parent or guardian.
