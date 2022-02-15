news, local-news, news, health, griffith base hospital

As active cases across the Griffith Local Government Area continue to remain above 1000, the Murrumbidgee Local Health district (MLHD) has updated its hospital visitor guidelines in line with NSW Health Across the MLHD there will be increased visitor access in all facilities, with patients and residents now allowed to have two fully vaccinated visitors aged 12 years and over, plus a further two children under the age of 12 years old per day. The news will be a sure sigh of relief for families wanting to reunite, and spend time with loved ones whilst in hospital care as well as the many new parents wanting to share their newborns with family and friends in the maternity wing at Griffith Base Hospital. Children under the age of 12 are required to have had at least one dose of vaccine, whilst those aged 12 and older will only be able to visit if they are fully vaccinated. According to the MLHD, all visitors will be screened on entry and must agree to wear a mask and other personal protective equipment as necessary and follow the advice of healthcare staff at all times. If a visitor wishes to see a COVID-19 positive patient, the request will be clinically assessed. In end of life situations, individuals who have COVID-19 or are not fully vaccinated can be risk assessed to visit a direct family member. READ MORE Visitors will be permitted if they: Visitors are always welcomed on the basis of compassionate care, including if: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/af2d0d82-ed39-43d6-a475-26627898f5f0.JPG/r4_1_1597_901_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg