On Monday night, the final undefeated side in the women's top division fell when the top two sides battled in out at Ted Scobie Oval. Heading into the game, the Gem Girls had made a flying start to the season while Snows Excavation was looking for revenge. And it was the Snows side who were able to take the first points off the Gem Girls as they came away with a 10-4 win which sees them go to the top of the table due to their superior for and against. Meanwhile, Physifitness have jumped into third position on the ladder after picking up a forfeit win over Swannies, while the Heart Racers picked up their second win of the season with a 7-1 win over Hunt and Hunt Lawyers. RELATED In the men's competition, Marchiori Construction continue to lead the pack after picking up a 7-5 win over Griffith RE while second-placed Shane Best Painters maintained their position with an 8-5 win over MIA Plumbing. Tim's Trim took an 8-2 win over Lightening while Point Boys overcame Lachlan's Team 8-7.

