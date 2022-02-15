coronavirus, griffith, riverina, covid-19 update, coronavirus, vaccination, testing

Coronavirus case numbers have remained steady across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, with 445 cases currently active in the Griffith area. Across the MLHD more broadly there are 4,877 active cases, bringing the total number of cases since July 1 last year to 23,920. There are currently 34 COVID-19 patients in the MLHD who are being cared for in hospital, three of which are in intensive care, with a further two receiving ventilation. Unfortunately a man in his 80s from the Griffith local government area has passed away, alongside two other elderly men from Edward River and Wagga Wagga local government areas. On February 20, LMLHD is planning a 'Super Sunday' walk-in vaccination clinic will also be open to anyone over the age of five who needs a first, second or booster dose of vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is also available on Monday mornings at Griffith clinics from 9am to midday. The MLHD vaccination clinic at Griffith Base Hospital has extended hours and will be open until 5pm weekdays and on Saturday mornings. Across the MLHD, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of children aged 12 to 15, 85.2 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.3 per cent have received two doses. READ MORE Anyone aged 5 and over can now also have their COVID-19 vaccine, with booster doses now available for people aged 16 and over who had their second dose at least three months ago. For more information visit: www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/our-services/covid-19-services/covid-19-vaccination For testing locations across the District go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/7d266f04-8f90-4693-9362-2b234822ae6f.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg