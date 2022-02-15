sport, local-sport,

There was plenty of action in the middle, with four of Griffith junior representative sides playing over the weekend. Griffith's Derrick Rodgers Cup side went very close to pulling off a win over finals contenders Wagga Blue at Collina Oval on Sunday. Griffith batted first and struggled for runs throughout their innings. However, the team was able to bat out the full 40 overs and post a defendable total of 85. Wyatt Carter really knuckled down at the top of the order to score 14 off 58 balls. Will Ruggeri (12*) played a key role with Thomas Bray in holding the Wagga attack at bay while taking the score from 6/54 to 7/73. Varis Gill also provided solid resistance in scoring 10 runs. Griffith's bowlers got on the front foot early, with Charlie Morel claiming a wicket in the first over of Wagga's innings. Griffith bowlers kept the pressure on Wagga until the 20 overs drinks break when the score was 5/38. However, the pressure went off a little in the post drink session, and Wagga did not lose their 6th wicket until the score reached 70. Wagga then slumped to 8/78 but was able to hang on for a win in the 37th over of their innings. Matt Andrighetto bowled a tight spell to claim 3/8 off six overs, and Charlie Morel finished with 2/18. Griffith Milliken Shield team scored a comfortable victory over Hillston in Hillston in the fifth round of the Milliken Shield. Griffith batted first, and after losing a wicket with the score on six, Miles Condon (11) and Fletcher Riley (28 ret.) got the innings back on track with a 40 run partnership. Wickets fell steadily at this point, and with the score on 5/61, Nate Hayllar and Roy Condon put on a handy 26 run partnership which took the score to 6/86. Two wickets fell to leave the score at 8/104. Rory Lasscock (12 not out)and Ben Spry eight not out added 18 valuable runs, which enabled the Griffith score to reach 8/122. Hillston got off to a solid start with an opening partnership of 16 and were still going well at 3/40. However, their innings went downhill from there, and they lost their last seven wickets for 18 runs to finish on 58. Multiple wicket-takers for Griffith included Lachlan Spry 2/3, Roy Condon 2/1 and Rory Lasscock 2/5. RELATED It was a close contest in the Geoff Lawson Cup game when Griffith hosted Young. Nick McGibbon (49) was the rock at the top of the order for the Griffith side, while contributions from Owen Robinson (17), Jai Kenny (19) and Seamus Maley (11) in the middle order helped the home side finish their 45 overs on 7/150. The top order for Young made a strong start with an 80-run opening stand which looked to have set their side up to easily chase down the target. Three run-outs and a wicket each to Jai Kenny (1/14) and Austin Flack (1/26) had the Griffith side back in the contest, but Young recovered to chase down the target with five wickets in hand. In Warren Smith Cup, Griffith fell to an 18-run defeat to Wagga Blue. Ben Fattore (3/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Griffith, while Dhurvil Patel (2/20) and Chase Neutze (2/23) chipped in with two wickets each as the Wagga side posted 164 off their 50 overs. Cooper Rand (27) and Meli Ranitu (31) were strong at the top of the order, but Billy Evans (38) was the only other batter to make an impact as they were bowled out for 146.

