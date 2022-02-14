newsletters, editors-pick-list, animal health, pets, heartworm, vet, mosquitoes, riverina, murrumbidgee, MIA

Love isn't all thats in the air this week with growing cases of heartworm a major cause for concern for local vets. A serious ailment that can result in lung disease, heart failure, organ damage and even death, cases have not presented themselves in Griffith for almost a decade. Practice Manager of Griffith Veterinary Hospital Sam Blomeley said that after a positive case presented itself recently to her clinic, she expected more to come. "We haven't had heartworm in our area for quite a while but now after our positive case and more positive cases at our sister clinic in Wagga and other regional communities in the Riverina such as Albury, I expect there will be more to come," Mrs Blomeley said. Whilst cans can get heartworms after being bitten by an infected mosquito, they are not natural hosts like dogs are and are thus not as susceptible as dogs. Once an infected mosquito bites a dog, the parasites travel through the animals bloodstream before reaching the lungs and if left untreated can lead to great sufferring of the animal and death. "Once heartworm gets into the bloodstream, the parasites' grow and multiply," Mrs Blomeley said. "If left untreated it is lethal". READ MORE According to Mrs Blomeley, early signs and symptoms can include coughing, a reluctance to exercise and lethargy. "We suspect a rise in cases is due to the fact so many people are moving around the state post COVID lockdowns and travel restrictions," Mrs Blomeley said. "Those especially travelling from coastal regions have a higher chance of bringing the virus with them." Prevention treatments start from 12 weeks for a puppy, with other options available for older dogs. "I really would encourage dog owners to have a chat with your vet if you are concerned, its the best thing you can do," Mrs Blomeley said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

