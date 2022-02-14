sport, local-sport,

It has been a busy fortnight out on the Griffith Golf Course for the lady golfers as they get into full swing for 2022. Perfect weather for golf brought out a field of 19 women golfers on February 2. Susan Tyrell continued her good form with 39 stableford points, winning Division 1 from Rose Alpen (31 pts). The picture was not so jolly for the rest of us, with Bruna Ross (29 pts) winning Division 2 from Chris Cunial on a count back, and a mere 22 pts required to win a ball. Numbers (13 players) were lower for Saturday's first stroke event of the year, with Kathy King (77 nett) winning Division 1 from Liz Graham (78), and the other Liz ( Humphreys, 76) winning Division 2 from Dulcie Knight (79), and balls for scores up to a mighty 81. We continued to enjoy cool breezes/wind during the following Wednesday and Saturday mornings, with 16 women gritting their teeth for a "versus Par" on February 9. Kathy King scored a square (net zero, very good!), winning Division 1 from Liz Graham on -3. In Division 2, Robyn Hoare (-3) won from Chris Cunial (-6), with scores down to -6 winning a ball. On Saturday 11 players competed in a stableford, with winners of both divisions on 33 points (Rose Apen Div. 1, visitor Susie Borean Div. 2), runners up on 32 points (Annie Hicks Div. 1, Dulcie Knight Div. 2), and balls to scores down to a respectable 31 pts. RELATED The secret (front) 9 was won by Donna Dossetor (Div. 1, 19 pts) and Liz Humphreys (Div. 2, 16 pts). Only 2 weeks until "Opening Day" on March 2, which will again be a low key event due to COVID precautions. Opening Day marks the start of the serious business of Griffith Women's Golf - the "Winter Comp" (March-November). Players are requested to play in the morning, byo lunch, and eat together in the fresh air at the tables outside the pro shop. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/d0815ca4-b4f8-4cb9-93fc-3097520251fd.JPG/r0_114_6000_3504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg