The Scramble came back to the Griffith Golf Club with a vengeance last Sunday, with 140 players turning out to contest the Qualifying event for the Regional final in a Four Person Ambrose. Jason Magoci, Terry Bennett, Blake Argus and Col Vearing combined to shoot 11 under par 60 for a nett score of 53.9. Also progressing to the next round were Leeton Team of Lindsay Fysh, Peter Harmon, Rob Ryan and Shane Ravu, shooting five-under-par 66 for 56.1 nett. Just missing out on a countback were Adam McGann, Brad Clark, Jason Brain and Luke McGann 56.1 nett. In equal fourth place were Chris and Trevor Richards, Lance Poka and Trent McFadzean, and Richard Wiseman, Travis Payne, Matt Running and Sam Ranney 56.2 nett. The event on Saturday was a single Versus Par with 66 players. Wayne Bottcher +4 won A-Grade, with a great round, without a minus all day ahead of Trevor Richards +2, draining birdies on the 3rd. and 5th. Bill Alpen +4 won B Grade,+2 on each nine. James Browne +3 second, not able to improve on his +4 out. Carlin Guglielmino all square the C Grade winner, Byron James -1 runner-up. Slim Cavanaugh won the 4th pin, 7th Adrian Smith, 8th Bryan Salvestro, 11th Jeff Wiscombe, 15th Bryan Trembath, 16th Wayne Bottcher. Vouchers to -2. The good news for Griffith golfers is that the Club has now returned to Riverina which means both and men and ladies are now in the same region. Membership renewal notices have been sent out to be paid by March 22. All the usual methods of payment are in place. The Junior golf program kicked off on Sunday, February 6. with times at 9.00am and 9.45am. The Kids Active vouchers can be used. All inquiries from the Pro Shop on 69623742. The Ladies program commenced last Sunday, February 13. with two classes, Beginners at 12.00noon, Advanced at 1.30pm. Again all enquiries at the Pro Shop. The Griffith men played in the Second Round of Riverina Pennants at Ganmain last Sunday with mixed results. Team A won over Ganmain 4/3 with the B Grade Team losing to Leeton 5 1/2-1 1/2. Thank you to all the players who played. The quarter-finals of the Brady Paint & Texture Red Gum Plate must be completed by Sunday, February 20. All competitions this week are single stableford. The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 33 players in two grades. RELATED Barry Stapleton fired 79 off the stick to take out Div.1 on 42 points, Lee Kimball 38 points second on a countback over Gerry Cox 38 points. Mike Hedditch 39 points won Div.2 over Peter Den Houting 35 points. Pins to 8th Darren Forrester, 15th Skeet Milne. Vouchers to 34 points. There were 41 players in last Wednesdays single stableford. Taoloa Toru 35 points won A Grade on a countback over Brian Savage 35 points. Shane Gaffey 38 points won B Grade, Ray Greig 37 points second. Steve Crowe 37 points best in C Grade from Byron James 35 points on a countback over Jorge Wood 35 points. Pins to 7th Charlie Guglielmino, 11th John Wallace, 15th Paul De Mamiel. Vouchers to 33 points.

