Nurses deserve our support for caring for us

On Tuesday, Griffith's nurses will go on strike. Long before the COVID-19 pandemic rolled through, our nurses have been demanding the government provide more staff to ensure there's enough nurses for patients. The pandemic has meant nurses have to work even harder to accommodate the regular health issues plus a highly transmissible virus which can be fatal. Unfortunately, the work done by nurses seems only to have been appreciated by people they care for. All through the pandemic, and Griffith's ongoing hospital re-development, they've continued to deliver the best they can for us. It shouldn't take a pandemic to bring the work our nurses do into sharp relief. And while Griffith has managed to escape the worst of the pandemic thanks to distance from major cities and our high vaccination rate - nurses don't get the luxury of waiting for things to become bad - they have to prepare for the worst. Now, the price of ensuring that there's enough nurses in our hospitals will be borne by the state's taxpayers. Which is all of us. But when we find ourselves in hospital we're usually not worried about the cost we have to pay to make sure we get better. Declan Rurenga, editor drurenga@areanews.com.au