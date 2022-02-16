Casella Family Brands fine [yellow tail] vintage looks set for another great year after picking up the award for the #1 Most Powerful Wine Brand and the Most Loved Wine Brand in the world, for the fourth year in a row. Managing director John Casella said the win is a proud achievement and a great testimony to the family-owned winery in the small country town of Yenda. "It is where [yellow tail] wine is made by the sixth generation of the Casella family," John said, adding his parents, Filippo and Maria Casella, migrated from Sicily in 1957 and soon began making wine with the family's philosophy at its heart 'to bring family and friends together at any occasion'. "This approach inspired my vision for [yellow tail] in 2001; to create an approachable wine that everyone could enjoy. "In doing so, I wanted to demonstrate that wine could be fun, easy to choose, easy to drink, and easy to understand." John said the local business combines a passion and understanding of our Italian heritage, with a relaxed and modern Australian attitude. The talented winemaking team put a lot of passion and expertise into creating [yellow tail] wines. "They are skilled in consistently making great-tasting wines from vintage to vintage. [yellow tail] wines are made to be consumed and enjoyed when young and fresh," John said. Casella Family Brands also owns premium wineries in some of Australia's premier regions and were each founded by highly regarded winemaking families and have a unique place in Australia's winemaking history. "As we like to describe them, these regional gems are Peter Lehmann Wines, Morris of Rutherglen, Brand's Laira in Coonawarra and Baileys of Glenrowan. John said ensuring the business remains family-owned and operated is what sets Casella apart. "We really value all of our employees and the work that they do [and] we have an outstanding network of growers. "Many of the grower families we work with today have been with us since the beginning, as have our suppliers, and we really value these longstanding partnerships," he said. "Around the world, our distributor partners are an extension of our business and ensure the growth of [yellow tail] in international markets." John said the brand also works to ensure it leaves a positive impact through annual donations and non-profit partnerships. "The Casella's recently collaborated with the Altin family to build a state-of-the-art sanctuary to help protect the Yellow Footed Rock Wallaby at their Altina Wildlife Park." For more information, visit: casellafamilybrands.com or visit yellowtailwine.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DNzHLP7LiHquPUwpiZCCn2/e18342a9-99c2-400c-b0e7-62826ebb9070.jpg/r0_379_4240_2775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Casella Family Brands in fine form

GRAPE SUCCESS: Casella Family Brands managing director John Casella in the vineyard. Photo: Supplied Casella Family Brands fine [yellow tail] vintage looks set for another great year after picking up the award for the #1 Most Powerful Wine Brand and the Most Loved Wine Brand in the world, for the fourth year in a row.

Managing director John Casella said the win is a proud achievement and a great testimony to the family-owned winery in the small country town of Yenda.

"It is where [yellow tail] wine is made by the sixth generation of the Casella family," John said, adding his parents, Filippo and Maria Casella, migrated from Sicily in 1957 and soon began making wine with the family's philosophy at its heart 'to bring family and friends together at any occasion'. "This approach inspired my vision for [yellow tail] in 2001; to create an approachable wine that everyone could enjoy.

"In doing so, I wanted to demonstrate that wine could be fun, easy to choose, easy to drink, and easy to understand." John said the local business combines a passion and understanding of our Italian heritage, with a relaxed and modern Australian attitude. The talented winemaking team put a lot of passion and expertise into creating [yellow tail] wines. "They are skilled in consistently making great-tasting wines from vintage to vintage. [yellow tail] wines are made to be consumed and enjoyed when young and fresh," John said. Casella Family Brands also owns premium wineries in some of Australia's premier regions and were each founded by highly regarded winemaking families and have a unique place in Australia's winemaking history.

"As we like to describe them, these regional gems are Peter Lehmann Wines, Morris of Rutherglen, Brand's Laira in Coonawarra and Baileys of Glenrowan.

John said ensuring the business remains family-owned and operated is what sets Casella apart. "We really value all of our employees and the work that they do [and] we have an outstanding network of growers.

"Many of the grower families we work with today have been with us since the beginning, as have our suppliers, and we really value these longstanding partnerships," he said.

"Around the world, our distributor partners are an extension of our business and ensure the growth of [yellow tail] in international markets." John said the brand also works to ensure it leaves a positive impact through annual donations and non-profit partnerships. "The Casella's recently collaborated with the Altin family to build a state-of-the-art sanctuary to help protect the Yellow Footed Rock Wallaby at their Altina Wildlife Park." For more information, visit: casellafamilybrands.com or visit yellowtailwine.com

SHARE