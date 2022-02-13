sport, local-sport,

The gap at the top of the table has been shortened after Coro was able to pick up a 20-run win over Hanwood at Graham McCann Oval on Saturday. After the Cougars won the toss and elected to bad, they were on the back foot early with the loss of Mathew Axtill in the third over to the bowling of Luke Docherty. Brent Lawrence and Coro skipper Haydn Pascoe were able to get their side heading in a positive direction, and at the end of the fielding restrictions in the 13th over, the Cougars were sitting on 1/32. The pair continued their positive momentum, and at the halfway point of their innings, Lawrence and Pascoe had put on 53 runs for the second wicket. The partnership was eventually broken by Dean Catanzariti when he picked up Lawrence (26) caught by Carn, but Pascoe was able to keep the scoreboard ticking over. The Cougars two in-form batters in Ben Signor and Pascoe got their side to 83 before Catanzariti (2/23) struck again, trapping Pascoe (46) in front four runs short of his third fifty of the season. Wickets at regular intervals for the Cougars put them under pressure as Tom Shannon (1/15) struck to remove Signor (8) while Jake Rand followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Docherty (2/23). Tim and Rob Rand got their side past the 100-mark before Carn (1/10) removed Rob Rand (7), leaving Tim Rand (7*) and Teei Piawi (2*) to face out the remaining 2.3 overs and get their side to 6/113 off their 40 overs. Hanwood would have been hoping to make a strong start at the top of the order when Shannon and Jordan Whitworth came to the crease, but those hopes were dashed when Whitworth (2) fell to the bowling of Jake Rand (1/18). Shannon and Corey Graham tried to get their side moving in the right direction; however, after putting on 22 runs, Shannon was the first to fall to the bowling of Signor. The fall of Shannon (11) triggered a top-order collapse as Graham (1) followed him back to the pavilion six balls later, while Signor picked up his second when Catanzariti (6) was caught by Axtill. RELATED Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial joined Docherty out in the middle, but they were only able to add eight runs before Cunial (4) became Signor's third victim, and Hanwood had now lost 4/12. Luke Docherty and newcomer Matt Bradshaw were given the task of trying to get Hanwood back on track at 5/43 after 17 overs needing 71 runs off the remaining 138 deliveries. The pair were able to add 23 runs before Docherty was caught off the bowling of Rob Rand (1/12), but there was still fight left in the Hanwood side. That would fall to one side, however, as when Signor (4/21) picked up his fourth wicket with the dismissal of Neil Geltch (6) was the beginning of the end for the Hanwood side. Teei Piawi made the breakthrough of Bradshaw (27) while Gulfam Ahmed (3) was run out by Tim Rand before Piawi (2/12) knocked over Carn (1) to see Hanwood bowled out for 93.

