Griffith's crime prevention team are ready to get back to face-to-face talks and engagement, after a long few years of being limited to social media and distanced advice. Senior Constable Naomi Wilmot explained that a lot of recent crime prevention had been in school talks and the elderly, and that both had dropped due to COVID-19 restrictions over the last two years. "I was doing a lot of talks with seniors about safety and frauds, and that all stopped. Going into schools, that all stopped cause we weren't allowed to go anywhere or talk face to face with them." "Social media was big, but you can only get so many people on that." With a return to face-to-face engagement, police are working on increased visibility and approachability. "It's reuniting with the community and because we've been so disengaged face-to-face for a few years, it's trying to get back out there that we're approachable and you can come and speak to us." Senior Constable Wilmot added that cybersafety and security was a key element of recent crime prevention, especially with the increased amount of online shopping and technological reliance. "In the last two years, because we're ordering things online and stuck at home, incidents have been creeping up. With the elderly if they're not as tech savvy, they don't know what to look out for on emails or text messages." While technology might have seen increased attempts at fraud and scams, it's also brought benefits such as anonymous reporting through the online portal on the NSW Police website and Crime Stoppers. Senior Constable Wilmot urged residents to feel comfortable in reporting anything to police. "If we don't know about it, then the crime doesn't exist. Well, it does, but we can't do anything about it. If it's not reported, even as minimal or as little as you think it might be, it might be important for something else." She encouraged people to remain aware and take reasonable safety precautions such as ensuring car doors are locked and valuables aren't left in vehicles. The renewed return to crime prevention comes just after a young man was charged in relation to a house fire in January, and is suspected to be at least partly responsible for the fires last year. Senior constable Wilmot said that it's impossible to tell whether this would put an end to the fires that hit Pioneer so heavily, but that it had already trended downwards. "For us with offenders, it could be one or two people. Once they're put away, everything stops for a little bit unless someone else takes over." "I can't say that it's going to stop because one person has been dealt with, but we can see that over the last few weeks, there's been less than there was before." "We can't look into the future and know what people are going to do." Griffith Police Station is available at 6969 4299 and Crime Stoppers is available at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.

