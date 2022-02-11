news, local-news, nurses, gradstart, on the job, learning, training, mlhd, griffith base hospital

Recently graduated nurses will begin their rounds in regional Australia, coming from their placement programs at various universities to start hands-on training with some of Griffith's best. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District will see 54 newly graduated nurses and midwives start now, with a further 44 schedule to start in August. They'll work across the entire region, including a number working at Griffith Base Hospital. Tyler Hulm is a local who recently graduated from Charles Sturt University and is keen to start learning in her hometown. "It can be very handy to get local physician. It's definitely exciting." "Just learning and being hands-on. Uni isn't very hands on, especially when it's online." Miss Hulm said that while the first week had been intense, everyone had been accommodating and nice to work with. "I want to do emergency eventually ... I like the hustle and bustle, it's organised chaos." Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Julianne Clift said it was encouraging to see the local graduates starting their career in rural settings. "Past graduates are always so positive about the breadth of experiences and learning opportunities that regional facilities across Murrumbidgee Local Health District offers, and the real sense of community provided," she said. The grads had a wide range of specialties they hoped to get to, ranging from midwifery and maternity to emergency departments or palliative care. Tyla McCann is looking at eventually working in ICU or in an operating theatre, but is excited to see the range of practices on offer at Griffith Base Hospital for now. "The first week is so full on, there's lots to process and it's a lot to take in but it's exciting. There's a wider scope of practice." IN OTHER NEWS Kat Schwerin, the director of nursing and midwifery at the hospital, said she was pleased to see the numbers increase. "I'm quite excited that we've increased our number, it's good for Griffith," she said. "It's good to see them developing into RN's and seeing the different pathways that are open to them." She left the new graduates with some good advice. "Explore your opportunities. The environment is very challenging but the team is very passionate and if you need support, we are here."

