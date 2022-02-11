news, local-news, country education foundation, griffith, riverina, TAFE, university, grant, funding, tertiary

The Country Education Foundation (CEF) Griffith has awarded almost $40,000 in scholarship money to a deserving group of outstanding youth to help contribute to costs associated with their tertiary education. 15 deserving students were a share of the funds in a ceremony held on Wednesday February 10th, at Yenda Producers on Kidman Way. Through events such as Curry and Jam, CEF Griffith provides much needed financial assistance, along with community encouragement, to enable local school leavers to further their education and help them achieve their career goals. "Last year we had over 30 students from Griffith apply for a local grant," Chairman of the CEF Griffith branch Craig O'Keefe said. "These grants are a wonderful boost and we know the greater impact comes from increasing the financial support we can give our students." In the decade since its inception, the CEF has helped 63 local students and distributed an incredible $180,167. Funds awarded are not given as a cash grant, rather as course course related goods and service providers are paid for by the CEF directly, ensuring the money goes where it is needed most. "We help young people make Griffith a better place," Mr O'Keefe said. READ MORE Recipient Isabella Smith said it was an 'honour and privilege' to be a recipient of one of the CEF scholarship funds. "Being awarded this grant will be so helpful to support me as I further my studies, I am very excited," Miss Smith said. Mayor Doug Curran was also in attendance at the ceremony, and said he was certain that all recipients had a bright future ahead of them. "If we can support students whilst they study and encourage them to return home to Griffith it'll make Griffith a better place," Councillor Curran said. "I look forward to the future for you all." The list of 2022 scholarship recipients is as follows: Natalie Jefferson, Jonah Fatafehi, Jorja Waring Bryant, Gemma Taylor, Isabella Smith, Sarah Quarisa, Alice Ryan, Eden Gyles, Emily Vasta, Jordan Austin, Durva Patel, Jenai Moretto, Isabel Chuquipionda, Danielle Spencer and Kiara Chuquipionda. To make a tax deductible donation to CEF Griffith please visit www.cef.org.au/donations and select Griffith as the Local Donation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

