news, local-news, griffith, health pet drive, friends of griffith pound, desexing, vaccination, animal health

Friends of Griffith Pound have secured grant funding from the NSW Government to carry on with their great work, providing access to essential veterinary services to all of the pets in the Griffith Local Government Area. The Healthy Pet Drive as funded through the grant money received, will allow Friends of Griffith Pound to offer packages to desex, vaccinate and microchip cats for only $100. There will also be packages for dogs under 25kg for $135 and dogs over 25kgs for $160. President of Friends of Griffith Pound Virginia Tropeano said that the funding would go a long way to keep the pets of Griffith healthy and happy. "After all the restrictions COVID-19 has placed on our activities over the past two years, we are delighted to receive this funding and are holding a 'Griffith Healthy Pet Drive' open to the all pet owners who reside in the Griffith LGA," Mrs Tropeano said. "We are offering desexing vaccination and microchipping vouchers at a subsidised price and we encourage pet owners to take advantage of this great opportunity." READ MORE Other services that are on offer are as follows: Desexing cats $60, dogs under 25kg $95 and dogs over 25kgs $120. Vaccinations for cats (F4) and dogs (C4) are $35 and microchipping is $15. "These vouchers are for all pet owners in the Griffith LGA who would like to desex and vaccinate their dogs and cats but need assistance with the cost," Mrs Tropeano said. "We know there are many people in our community who may not hold a concession card but still need some extra help and this is why we are offering this opportunity to all pet owners. "We know this will help reduce the number of dogs and cats entering the Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre and will also reduce the incidence of parvo and FHV cases." Griffith LGA residents can register to purchase the vouchers online or they can buy them in person at certain locations. More information can be found on the Friends of Griffith Pound Facebook page or their website www.friendsofgriffithpound.com.au Friends of Griffith Pound would like to thank Griffith Veterinary Hospital and All Creatures Veterinary Hospital for their ongoing community support by participating in the Griffith Healthy Pet Drive. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131463042/51d00613-779a-408d-b1d5-21549fb24de2.jpg/r0_211_452_466_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg