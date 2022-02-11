PHOTOS
St Patrick's Primary School hold their 2022 swimming carnival
St Patricks Primary School were the second to take advantage of the outdoor facility at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
The kids were diving into actions and smiles all round at the end of their events on what was a perfect day for a swimming carnival.
Here is a taste of the from the 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke events on Friday.
