Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval. Wit, whimsy and scandal The Wharf Revue are planning on opening a Can of Worms in Griffith on Saturday. The latest performance from the group aims to skewer and satirise media personalities and political events from Australia and the world. Tickets are available from Griffith Regional Theatre's box office. Doors open at 8pm. Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday on Jondaryan Ave Croquet players start from 8.30am every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the old bowling green next to the Griffith Visitors Centre. Mallets are available for anyone who would like to come along and try the game. Fresh food, crafts and more at Griffith Showgrounds Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery, candles, clothes, seedlings and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club. Exhibition about women and politics Political Women brings together artists from Sandigo to Los Angeles to illustrate the complexity of feminist discourse as it's understood by artists. The exhibition will close for the final time on Saturday. Weekend nightlife Ali and Ben will be performing in the Coro Club's beer garden from 4pm on Saturday. Analogue Trick are live at the Hotel Victoria from 8pm on Saturday. Let us know! Got an event and want to get the word out? Emailing editor@areanews.com.au.

