Griffith City Council has put the 2022-2032 community strategic plan on display, urging residents to offer feedback on how it can be improved. The strategic plan is designed to outline and present the goals and priorities of Griffith for the next decade, making it a crucial document. It is the highest level publically available plan that sets the framework for all of Council's activities and programs in the long-term. Mayor Doug Curran explained that the last two years had been spent researching and surveying residents to scope out what the city's priorities are. "Throughout 2020 and 2021, Councillors and staff were out in the community collecting ideas, thoughts and opinions on how our city can be even better in the future," Councillor Curran said. "We received some really valuable feedback from the community. Staff have reviewed all feedback to ensure the desires of our community are represented, with Councillors taking on board what the community has said." The plan itself is used to guide the development of other programs, including the Delivery Program, Operational Plan, Long Term Financial Plan, Asset Management Plan and Workforce Management Plan. It focuses on four main elements - leadership, lifestyle, the economy and the environment. It highlights major challenges to Griffith being housing availability, water security, a lack of support for young people and workforce capacity. "Council needs to provide better communication to the broader community on Council matters, activities and events ... Youth initiatives, services and programs were also identified as high priorities," reads the plan. Council's Director, Economic and Organisational Development, Shireen Donaldson said this is an opportunity to have your say about the draft Community Strategic Plan. "The draft plan will be publicly exhibited from Wednesday 9 February through until March in anticipation of endorsement by Council in late March," Ms Donaldson said. IN OTHER NEWS "This document is the result of extensive community consultation and we thank all those who took the time to contribute their ideas." The draft document can be viewed at the Council Chambers at 1 Benerembah Street, the Griffith City Library and on Council's website at griffith.nsw.gov.au. Written submissions from the community can be sent to the General Manager, Griffith City Council, PO Box 485 Griffith NSW 2680. You can also leave your feedback via a submission form on Council's website at griffith.nsw.gov.au/onexhibition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

