PHOTOS
Griffith North Public School Swimming Carnival 2022
Local Sport
Griffith North Public School were the next to step up to the blocks at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Thursday.
There were plenty of quick times being set in the pool and here is some of the action from the freestyle, relay and breaststroke events.
MORE GALLERIES
RELATED
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News