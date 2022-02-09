sport, local-sport,

The top two sides in the GDCA first grade will come into this weekend's at Graham McCann Oval off the back of very different form lines. Hanwood has jumped to the top of the ladder following three-straight wins after the Christmas break, while the Coro Cougars have fallen to two heavy defeats since they returned to the middle. The home side should welcome back Luke Docherty after he missed their bonus-point win last weekend on Riverina duty and bolster what is a strong bowling attack. He will take the new ball alongside Josh Carn, which has been a potent opening partnership, while Angus Bartter has also enjoyed a good year with the ball in hand to be sitting alongside Docherty at the top of the wicket-taking. The Cougars will also gain their Riverina representative, with captain Haydn Pascoe entering the fold once more. RELATED The Coro side will be hoping they are able to have the batting order all stand up rather than hopeing on the performance of the likes of Ben Signor, who has been strong with the willow so far in the second half of the season. A win for the Cougars will only close the gap to the top of the table, with a month left before finals get underway. The first delivery will be sent down at 1pm in Hanwood.

