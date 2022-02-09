sport, local-sport,

Exies Eagles have emerged from the Christmas break as one of the dark horses for the first grade competition. Since the festive break, the Eagles have taken a commanding victory over Coro Cougars and fell to a narrow defeat at the hands of defending premiers Hanwood. The batting has been the real strength of the side in recent weeks, having posted two scores of 200+, and the top order has been able to really stand up. "Phill (Burge) and Connor (Bock) have been batting really well," Exies captain Craig Burge said. "I think they can take a lot of confidence out of the last two weeks, as can the rest of the side." After having the first two games after Christmas washed out, regular cricket has helped the Eagles find their way with the bat. Phil Burge has scored 16 and then backed it up with an undefeated 67 against the Cougars, while Bock has been consistent with scores of 27 and 32. If there has been one aspect that has let the Eagles down, it has been their bowling which has been wayward at times. "That is definitely something we could work on," he said. "There have been patches of the game where we have bowled really well. We just need to do that more consistently." RELATED The Eagles have thrust themselves right into the battle for second place as they are only three points off Coro while they are only three points ahead of fourth-placed Leagues. Meanwhile, Diggers will be looking to refind some form and find their way back into the top four. The Valeri brothers have now served their two-game suspension, so should be a big inclusion for a side who haven't found their stride since the festive break. The batting was one area that let the Diggers down last weekend against Hanwood, so the inclusion of the Valeri brothers and potentially Dean Bennett, who missed last weekend with a foot injury, could prove vital for a team looking to rebound. Diggers are currently 10 points outside the top four, so a win in the day-nighter will give them back fourth position with Leagues having the bye. The first ball in the 50-over clash will be delivered at 2pm at Exies Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/14350706-ef0c-4ea6-959a-4017ef511bd7.JPG/r1210_853_5718_3400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg