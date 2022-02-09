newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Griffith Swans AFLW side can take plenty of positives from their narrow defeat at the hands of CSU last Friday. It was a tough contest between two evenly matched teams, but it was the Bushpigs who were able to come out on top with a 3.3 (28) to 3.7 (25) win. The Swans were ahead by a point at the first change before the side went in level at the main break at 9-all. The sides were inseparable at the end of the final term sitting at 16-16, but it was the CSU side who were able to hang on at the final siren. In the act of sportsmanship, which some may feel came back to bite the Swans, coach Trevor Richards chose to look at the big picture and help a CSU side who were short on numbers. "They only had 12 players to start with, so we gave them two players for the whole game and swapped it each quarter," he said. "Have had a few people have a go at me afterwards, but it's girls footy I want everyone to get a go. If I didn't give them any players, then I have girls sitting on the sidelines watching instead of playing. "Yes, in hindsight, maybe I should have just taken two girls off for the last quarter to make sure we get the win, but I'm trying to make sure all of the girls get a run so that hopefully they enjoy it and keep coming back." This week will see the Swans hit the road when they take on GGGM Lions in Ganmain. RELATED Richards was pleased to report that he is expecting to have a full squad plus a could of additions to the side that played CSU. While the Lions were convincing winners over Brookdale, Richards said it's hard to get a read off that performance. "You don't know from week to week if they (GGGM) were that strong or were Brookdale struggling," he said. "Obviously, they played well, so you'd have to think they would have a decent side and will take some beating. "I feel a lot of the girls learnt a lot from the weekend because a lot of them had never played footy before and in some cases never really watched too much footy. "Having that one game under their belt, they still have lots to learn, but they have a better idea of what to do and the rules."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/4f6dfc11-e000-480c-a83d-1563aa224d25.jpg/r2_324_3944_2551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg