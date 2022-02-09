sport, local-sport,

The first round of games in the second half of the season was played on Saturday morning in perfect conditions. The Sixers secured a hard fought win over the Scorchers. Their score of 10/113 (ave 11.3) gave them a narrow advantage over the Scorchers who made 13/116 (ave 8.9). Josh Taprell led the way for the Sixers batsmen with a score of 27. He was well supported by Oscar Molloy with 15, Cowen Wynne 14, Kitty Maher 13 and Matilda Molloy 12. Jasraj Singh bowled well to pick up four wickets. Bill Barnard and Illya Lewis backed him up with two wickets each. Levi Plum led the Scorchers run chase with a good score of 28. Bill Barnard nearly matched him with an innings of 27 and Harrison Palmer made 15. The major wicket taker for the Sixers were Josh Taprell with three, Kitty Maher two, Connor Simpson two and Cowen Wynne two. The Heat had a good win over the Hurricanes. The Heat knocked up 8/85 (ave 10.6) and held the Hurricanes to 17/53. Koby Muirhead topped the scoresheet for the Heat with 26 runs and was assisted by Lucas Lugton who made 15 and Jordy James 12. Logan Cowie and Ollie Nancarrow both captured two wickets for the Hurricanes. Ben Spry with 18 and Ollie Nancarrow 14 were the only Hurricanes batsmen to make double figures. Lucas Lugton capped off a good double by taking three wickets for the Heat. Two wicket hauls were taken by Aaron Taprell, Jordy James, Koby Muirhead and Lee Matthews. The Stars prevailed in a low scoring game with the Strikers. The Stars score of 7/54 was good enough to overcome the Strikers score of 6/31. Hudson Crack was the Stars top scorer with 15 runs. Mia Grace-Wade helped the score along with 11 runs and Lachie Elwin added six. Andrew Maher had a good day with the ball, snaring four wickets and Megh Chaudhari picked up two wickets for the Strikers. Megh also top scored for his team with an innings of 11 runs. Archie Dunbar was next best with eight runs. Hudson Crack and Lachlan Elwin both took two wickets for the Stars. The award for the top cricketer this week goes to Lucas Lugton who made 15 runs and was the main wicket taker for the Heat in their win There were mixed results in the Senior Binks/Tucker round of matches on Saturday. Paine snuck over the line in their game against Smith. Their score of 8/79 (ave 9.8) was enough to record a win over Smith who made 12/107 (ave 8.9). Paine's major run scorers were Will Ruggeri with 20, Paxton Fall 16 and Kye Campbell 15. Archer Vaessen was Smith's most successful bowlers, capturing 3/16. Smith's big run scorers were again Brad Whitworth who made 32 and Reif Leach 29. Eric Molloy chipped in with 10 runs. Paxton Fall was on target with his bowling, picking up six wickets for 22 runs for Paine. Will Ruggeri and Ester Sanson both gave good support capturing 2/19 and 2/16 respectively. Finch had a big win over Cummins, hitting up 3/79 and then restricting Cummins to 8/41, Chahatedeep Gill racked up 30 runs for Finch and was ably assisted by Thomas Bray who made 20 and Josh Pentony 16. Mason Caughey, Roy Condon and Talon Williams all picked up a wicket for Cummins. Riley Sillis tried hard to lift the Cummins batting with 11 runs but wickets fell round him and the next best score was Roy Condon's six. Kaweera Senevirathne bowled an excellent spell to finish with four wickets for two runs., Thomas Bray chipped in with 2/6. Paxton Fall is the stand out winner of the weekly award. Sixteen runs and six wickets is pretty hard to beat. Griffith's Derrick Rodgers Cup team had a hard day at Young on Sunday. Griffith batted first and got off to a good start with a 21 run opening stand between Wyatt Carter (7) and Brad Whitworth who made 12. Wickets fell steadily from that point. Matt Andrighetto provided good resistance but couldn't get any of his batting partners to stay with him for long enough to build a solid total. Matt eventually fell for 19 off 74 balls. Griffith were eventually dismissed for 92 off 33.3 overs. Griffith got an early breakthrough in Young's innings when Reif Leach captured the first wicket with only 7 runs on the board. However the Young batsmen didn't waste any time getting on top of the Griffith attack and raced past their score after only 14 overs. Reif Leach finished with 1/9 off 3.4 overs as the only successful bowler.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/9f385309-0716-43e3-9548-cfc2e94f2450.JPG/r780_720_4934_3067_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg