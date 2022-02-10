newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Saying you're among the state's best is a rare accolade, but it's one that Griffith's Lachlan O'Grady can claim. Mr O'Grady received the highest result in the NSW Higher School Certificate in automotive. While he graduated from Murrumbidgee High School in 2021, he headed to Griffith TAFE once a week to learn how a car's mechinicals kept it moving. "Going to my TAFE class was my favourite day of the week," Mr O'Grady said. "Our teachers knew their stuff, and we got to build on our skills in the workshop, using the latest technology and a range of current model cars to further our learning." The practical course isn't just limited to a head start once he left school however. "The course was incredibly valuable for my job at Repco, it helped me build my understanding of the products and enabled me to offer informed advice to customers and knowledgeably recommend different products," Mr O'Grady said. "I feel really confident that the skills I've learned at TAFE NSW and my exam results will be a major selling point with employers as I work out my next steps." READ MORE Frank Nardi, automotive head teacher, said Mr O'Grady's result as one of the best automotive students in the state was a testament to the student's commitment. "Lachlan's exceptional result in the HSC reflects on his hard work and dedication, but also the quality, hands-on training TAFE NSW provides students to help them reach their career ambitions and ensure we're developing the skilled and capable workforce of the future," Mr Nardi said. Meanwhile, TAFE's summer skills program, which runs for five days from February 14, could give school leavers the chance to dip their toe in several different industries and receive a statement of attainment for free. "We're excited to be offering school leavers the chance to explore a career in the automotive industry as part of the Summer Skills program. Students can enrol in a Statement of Attainment in Automotive for free at TAFE NSW Griffith," Mr Nardi said. "It's a great opportunity to get a taste and gain industry-relevant skills to get a head start." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/2b5d4113-c3e3-4679-8a93-3f09775952f0.JPG/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg