Op shops across Griffith aren't accepting donations, as COVID and a staff shortage take their toll and they struggle to get on top of existing donations. With COVID infections still impacting staff across industries, many are understandably concerned about putting in shifts and risking their health. Travis Roffe at the St Vincent de Paul Society's shop said that many of their elderly volunteers were concerned about coming in. "We're just trying to catch up with all the donations from Christmas. There's just not enough staff at the moment, a few of them got crook and that and then some of the older ones didn't want to come in because of COVID," he said. "We basically run off volunteers and people like that, so when some people get sick and others don't want to come in..." Mr Roffe added that with half the usual staff, he expected the impacts to run for the next fortnight and that they wouldn't be able to accept donations until then. "We're sorry that we can't take much more, but we just need workers." He emphasised that they were keen to see more volunteer, especially as they deal with the recent influx of donations. "Just come in, grab a form and fill it out - we'll go from there." St Alban's Cathedral is also struggling under the weight of ill-fitting Christmas gifts and other donations, putting a similar hold on accepting new donations while they get on top of existing ones. Father Thomas Leslie urged people to hold off for another fortnight, and afterwards, take care when donating. "Think about what you're donating, donate maybe one bag at a time rather than a full carload." "We get things that are dirty, that are broken and unsellable." IN THE NEWS: Peter Hore, the store manager at the Salvation Army, said that they'd seen a ripple effect as other donation centres stop accepting. "All the donations came here after that, I've had to be very selective," he said. He hoped that once people were comfortable going out again, op shops would get back to normal. "I've got very limited space at the moment. We can plan for donations but they're not moving out the front door ... People are still a bit hesitant to go out. Once people start coming out, we should be right." "Just hold off for a week or two." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/75d8373c-6679-48ab-8b95-4040fe6b82d9.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg