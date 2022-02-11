newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There were a few try for try games on Monday night for the senior competitions of the Griffith Touch Association. In the main game of the women's top division, it was the Gem Girls who were able to maintain their undefeated start to the season with a 9-4 win over Swannies. The sides traded tries in the opening stages of the game as Milla Parr was the first to cross for the Swannies while Ella Savage crossed for the Gem Girls. A dummy opened up a hole for Jenna Richards, who dived over for the Swans side but again, the lead was short-lived with an immediate reply from Gem. Ella Morrissey was able to make the most of some offside defenders to give the Gem Girls their first lead of the afternoon, and they doubled it soon after, with Morrissey setting up her third try of the half after running at the line and drawing defenders before throwing a cut-out pass to Lara Rossetto who crossed in the corner. Richards dived over for her second of the game just before the break to see the Swannies pull the margin back to 4-3 at the break. The Gem was able to make a resounding start to the second half with two quick tries, including one to Fapiola Uoifalelahi, to give their side a three-try lead. Richards dived over for her third to pull it back to two tries, but that was as close as the Swannies would get. The Swans defence stood off Eliza Baddock, who didn't need a second invitation to score, while Rossetto and Morrissey wrapped the 9-4 win up with their second tries of the game. It sets up a tasty top of the table clash between the Gem Girls and Snows Excavations after Snows came away with a resounding 15-1 win over Heart Racers. RELATED In the other women's game, Physifitness took a 6-2 win over Hunt and Hunt Lawyers. In the men's division main game, The Point Boys were able to come away 10-8 win over Griffith Real Estate. Ben Jeffery and Adam McCann both scored hat-tricks to help their side come away with the narrow victory, while Dean Schmetzer was the main try scorer for Griffith Real Estate with three tries of his own. Meanwhile, Marchiori Construction's undefeated start to the season rolled on uncontested after they picked up a 6-0 forfeit win over MIA Plumbing. Shane Best Painters fell two wins behind the top of the table Marchiori side after they fell to a narrow 5-3 defeat at the hands of Tim's Trims. It was a tight tussle between Lightening and Lachlan's Team, and they were inseparable come the final siren with a 5-all tie. There is a tight battle shaping up for second with five teams separated by just two points.

