It was a thriller under lights at Exies Oval on Friday night as Coleambally took on Leagues Panthers. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Panthers top order made a strong start led by Teao Woetai. While Ryan Minato (6) and Kieran Williams (7) didn't trouble the scorers, Woetai (56) found a partner in Shae Prudham (11). Shaun Iddles (3/20), Jack Weymouth-Smith (2/24) and Chris Iannelli (2/34) were the pick of the bowlers for the Nomads. Vince Hellier (19) and Joe MacGillivray-Reeves (12) added some late runs to see Leagues finish their innings on 9/134. Weymouth-Smith (26) is always dangerous with the bat, and when he fell, they were in a strong position of 3/48. Vilish Patel (4/16) looked to have swung the game back in the Panthers favour with some quick wickets, but the Nomads were still in the fight. Neil Burke (30*) and Shaun Iddles (13*) got their side into the position of needing five runs off the final over, and they won on the final ball. Meanwhile, it was a low scoring clash between Diggers and Coro. Matt Dedini (16), Jay Mitchell (11), Brett Owen (11) and Guillermo Garcia (11) were the only Diggers batsmen who broke double digits, with Nick Witherspoon (4/11) and Yash More (3/18) doing the damage as Diggers were bowled out for 83. RELATED Justin Moat (19) and More (10) were the only batter to trouble the scorers, with Damien Browning (4/7) and Mark Favell (3/14) had the Cougars bowled out for just 55. In the final game, Exies Eagles defeated Hanwood. Rajesh Johar (32), Don Jayasuriya (38), Kokolan Kandeepan (36) and Mason Ashcroft (34) contributed to the Eagles finishing their innings on 4/166. The Eagles chase looked good with Brad Hornery (22), and Zac Ruediger (33) at the top of the order before Parwinder Singh (3/33) turned the tide. Hanwood batters struggled and they were bowled out for 110.

