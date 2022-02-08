newsletters, editors-pick-list, bilbul, fire, condon road, accident, burn

A vacant house in Bilbul caught alight late last night after a stubble burn went wrong. Crews from Fire and Rescue 512 in Yenda, Fire and Rescue 311 in Griffith and the Rural Fire Service responded to calls of a fire on Condon Roadaround 8pm last night. The property, a 3-bedroom fibro house, had been vacant however the owner had visited to work on landscaping and do a stubble burn. After completing the burn around the house, the owner left believing it was safe and fully extinguished. Soon after, it's thought that the winds have changed and remains of the burn have set the house alight. Police attended and have ruled the incident an accident. The fire comes after a structure fire last week on Thorne Road, after a broken lawnmower started a small blaze in a garage. It was quickly extinguished by crews and the homeowners. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/8f8978d1-8ef8-496a-92ed-67a69d422334.jpeg/r0_169_1440_983_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg