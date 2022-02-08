sport, local-sport,

In the clash of the top two sides of the GDCA third grade competition, Diggers were able to come away with the points. Diggers won the toss and elected to bat, but it was the second-placed Leagues side who were able to make an early impact, with Jack Mingay taking the wicket of Masoom Patel (2). Ben Fattore was the backbone of the Diggers innings, and it was a 64-run partnership between Fattore and Meli Ranitu that lifted their side into a strong position before Fattore (52) fell to Mingay (3/17) while Ranitu (9) was knocked over by Bailey Morrissey (1/19). Manan Dave (33) helped Diggers reach 165 when they were bowled out in the final over. Chaise Sergi and Kyle Jamieson were able to get Leagues off to a strong start before Jamieson (28) was knocked over by Ranitu (1/24) with the score on 40. Wickets started to tumble, with Krish Chaudhary (2/21) doing the bulk of the damage before Sergi (56) and Morrissey (25) tried to get their side moving forward. RELATED However, Ben Fattore (3/36) was able to break the 64-run stand it saw wickets start to tumble again as Leagues were eventually bowled out for 128, which handed Diggers a 37-run win. There now stands a seven-point gap between Diggers and Leagues with three rounds remaining before finals get underway. The Panthers will be hoping to hold on to second place with a 13-point margin between them and Hanwood. The scores from the Exies Eagles and Coleambally clash, as well as the Coro Cougars and Hanwood side, weren't submitted before deadline.

