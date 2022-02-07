Canberra games dragging the nation down

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Back when Tony Abbott was Prime Minister - a lifetime ago, now - he was faced questions about his leadership. He dismissed those concerns saying that he wasn't "going to play Canberra games". Politics is about people which means when you've got a bunch of people selected as the most popular from their own electorates, there's always the risk of things not going well. Any adult actually watching politics understands there's a secret understanding, we know that people in political parties might not get on with others, and we know that they bury those opinions for the sake of their party. The last few days in politics, has shown that Tony Abbott's 'Canberra games' descriptor is still relevant. While the games played by politicians are rarely edifying or beneficial for the country, it's a sign there's problems which haven't been brought under control. The 'Canberra games' are about creating doubt in the minds of voters which is then reflected in the polling. But as we saw during the shifts between Gillard-Rudd, Abbott-Turnbull, McCormack-Joyce changes, the political drama only serves politicians and sets the country back. Everyone knows that these adults sent to Canberra are capable of actually putting their differences and aside and working for us when it suits them. So why don't they? Declan Rurenga, editor drurenga@areanews.com.au